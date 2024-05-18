Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.77.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

