DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

DRRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRRX

DURECT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. On average, analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 11.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.