Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.50 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$3.04.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

