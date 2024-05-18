Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PESI stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 million, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PESI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

