Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RKDA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

