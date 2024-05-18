Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATOS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATOS

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.27. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atossa Therapeutics

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.