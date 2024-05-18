SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.