Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 93.5% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

