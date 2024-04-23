Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Lion Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $722.37 million during the quarter.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.