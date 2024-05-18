National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $488.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $367.51 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.81.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,975,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

