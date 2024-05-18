National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $488.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $367.51 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.81.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
