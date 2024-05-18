Cormark Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

InterRent REIT ( TSE:IIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.48 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

