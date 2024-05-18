TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of WULF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

