Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 9,793 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 211,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,133. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

