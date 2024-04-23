Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 202 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $247.84. 330,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,991. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

