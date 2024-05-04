Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 218,088 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

