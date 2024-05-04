Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $106,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 290,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 761,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $158,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average of $220.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.