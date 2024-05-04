SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 616.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,579.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,588.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,488.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,445.51.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

