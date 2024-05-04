Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $325,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $12.89. 66,615,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,278,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.04.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.