SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 608 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,150,000 after buying an additional 350,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.67. 1,554,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

