Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Perdoceo Education has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,290,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,127.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

