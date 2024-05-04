SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,522 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,263. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

