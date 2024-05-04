H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 446,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,011. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,656.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

