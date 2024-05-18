Premier Foods’ (PFD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 176.20 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.60 ($2.22). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total value of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total value of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). Company insiders own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

