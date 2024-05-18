Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
