Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Trading Up 0.8 %

About Severn Trent

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,645 ($33.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,297.62, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,502.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,564.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.