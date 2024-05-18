Comparing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $155.16 million 3.96 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -77.28 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Altus Power and P10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

P10 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Altus Power and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 7 0 2.88 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Altus Power beats P10 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

