Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Weatherford International has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

