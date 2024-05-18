Zscaler’s (ZS) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.29.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

