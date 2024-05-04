MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CXH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 31,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

