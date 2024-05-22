454,442 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 454,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.37% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $157,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 1,044,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.