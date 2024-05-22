Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 322.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 144,280 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 62,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,552 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

