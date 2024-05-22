Norges Bank Buys New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,290,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,726,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

