Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $53,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $228.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

View Our Latest Report on AVY

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,269 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.