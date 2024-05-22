UBS Group AG Raises Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $114,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after buying an additional 322,097 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,834 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 897,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 832,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 404,949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 115,730 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.