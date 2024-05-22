Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Docebo (DCBO)

Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Docebo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Docebo Inc alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 56.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.