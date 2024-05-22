Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $56,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,141. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.