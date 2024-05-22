Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $45.27 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $45,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $33,105,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $9,684,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of CALM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. 20,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of -0.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

