Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.41% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $46,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 6,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,041. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

