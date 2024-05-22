Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.17.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

