Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,473 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 3.30% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $56,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFSV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

