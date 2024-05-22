Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,473 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 3.30% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $56,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFSV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.