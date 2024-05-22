Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $54.78 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,686 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $54,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

