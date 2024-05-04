Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $457,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.1 %

WT stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.26. 1,043,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,476. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

