1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 381,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,948. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $574.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.