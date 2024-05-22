Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $48,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,877. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.81. 11,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

