Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.22% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $44,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 25,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

