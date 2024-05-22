Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.50. 32,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

