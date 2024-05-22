Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,539 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $59,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $112.29. 159,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,625. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

