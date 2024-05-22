Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $51.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $51,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 812,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $282,593,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.72. 39,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,399. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

