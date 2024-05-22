CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,442,000 after purchasing an additional 305,564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

