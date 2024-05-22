Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $242.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.54.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.10.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

