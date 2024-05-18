American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 309,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. American Software has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $347.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Software by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Software by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

